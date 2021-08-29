Cancel
Readers respond: A promising path for Portland

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Reading the op-ed by the founders of the organization called People for Portland, we were impressed by all of the issues that they are hoping to tackle “Portland needs your help now,” Aug. 22). It sounds like an organization we would like to support both as volunteers and/or financially. But a news article’s multiple references to the group as being funded by “dark money” make it appear that this is a shady organization and make one wary of being involved, (“Dark money group launches campaign to push Portland-area leaders for results on police reforms, homelessness, cleanup efforts,” Aug. 20). Jordan Schnitzer and Tim Boyle are well known Portland philanthropists and seem to be very straightforward about their intentions. Let us hope The Oregonian/OregonLive will clarify its use of this term or be more positive in their writing about such well-intended and necessary improvements to our city.

