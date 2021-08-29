3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Madras

(MADRAS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madras. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madras:

Sunday, August 29 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.