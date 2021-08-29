Daily Weather Forecast For Elizabeth
ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
