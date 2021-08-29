Weather Forecast For Crossett
CROSSETT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
