Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins carted off with knee injury

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKzCQ_0bgLVT8B00

Baltimore second-year running back J.K. Dobbins was carted to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury in the Ravens’ final preseason game Saturday night against the Washington Football Team.

Dobbins suffered the injury on the opening drive. Baltimore’s starting RB was sandwiched after catching a screen pass. His left leg appeared to get bent backward. He wasn’t able to put any pressure on it and needed help to the sideline.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games (one start) as a rookie. He also caught 18 passes for 120 yards out of the backfield. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry, the second-highest by a rookie over the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN. The Saints’ Alvin Kamara averaged 6.1 in his rookie season in 2017.

Gus Edwards is Baltimore’s No. 2 running back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYWYO_0bgLVT8B00
Also Read:
Baltimore Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins suffers knee injury in preseason finale

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rb#Espn#The Saints Alvin Kamara#Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Adrian Peterson Reacts To The J.K. Dobbins News

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is feared to have suffered a season-ending ACL injury in last night’s preseason game against Washington. Heading into his second season, Dobbins appeared poised for a breakout campaign. Now, if an MRI confirms the worst, he’ll spend the fall beginning the road back from a serious knee injury.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To J.K. Dobbins Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens’ odds of winning the Super Bowl may have just taken a serious hit. Moments ago, running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field with a knee injury. The injury for Dobbins occurred on a screen pass on second down. It wasn’t a non-contact injury, as he took a nasty shot to the knee from Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

John Harbaugh Gives Latest On J.K. Dobbins After Today’s Injury

J.K. Dobbins was expected to be one of the breakout running backs in the NFL this year, after how strong he came on late last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Dobbins’ role increased as the year went along during his rookie season. In his last regular season game, a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he broke out for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He’s run for 85 yards and add 45 through the air in two playoff games.
NFLfantasypros.com

J.K. Dobbins (knee) reportedly out for the season

NFL contributor Michael Lombardi is reporting that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season. (Mike Lombardi on Twitter) Dobbins was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm, but the Ravens fear Dobbins sustained an ACL tear, ending his 2021 season. This is a massive blow to the Ravens as Dobbins was set to have a vital role in the offense. Gus Edwards is expected to lead Baltimore’s rushing attack with Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams also factoring into the mix. The Ravens could also add another running back for depth purposes. Stay tuned.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Playing starters scary thought after J.K. Dobbins injury

The Cleveland Browns play their 2021 preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons tonight and with playoff expectations riding high, we’re all just hoping to see everyone get through the game healthy. Baker Mayfield and some of the starters will play, and that’s a scary proposition considering what happened Saturday night...
NFLSporting News

What J.K. Dobbins' knee injury means for Ravens, Gus Edwards, Todd Gurley and fantasy football owners

The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to an NFL-record 20 games on Saturday night. Baltimore beat Washington 37-3, but it suffered a key loss during the contest. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury early in the first half. The second-year running back went down because of the injury and had to be helped off the field. He couldn't put much weight on his injured leg. He was later carted to the locker room and speculation swirled that he had suffered a major injury.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Todd Gurley a name to watch for Ravens after J.K. Dobbins injury

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network gave the latest updates on the status of injured Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who will miss the entire 2021 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 of the preseason. And one of the more interesting tidbits on Rapoport’s report was the possibility of veteran tailback Todd Gurley getting another look from the Ravens.
NFLNBC Sports

J.K. Dobbins exits game vs. Washington with knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens were handed a nightmare scenario on Saturday night, as starting running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the FedEx Field turf after suffering a knee injury. Minutes later, Dobbins was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Baltimore,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy