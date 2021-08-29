Carroll Daily Weather Forecast
CARROLL, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
