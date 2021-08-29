Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

Carroll Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Carroll Journal
Carroll Journal
 5 days ago

CARROLL, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bgLVSFS00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Carroll Journal

Carroll Journal

Carroll, IA
30
Followers
165
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carroll, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ia#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
Posted by
CNN

Explainer: What is the Texas abortion ban and why does it matter?

(CNN) — On January 22, 1973, the US Supreme Court made the landmark decision that guaranteed women their right to terminate a pregnancy before viability, usually around the 24-week mark. The case that set the precedent, Roe v. Wade, based on a challenge to Texas laws, enshrined into law the rights of all women to an abortion.
Posted by
The Associated Press

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.
Posted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden signs executive order directing release of some 9/11 documents

President Biden on Friday signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and other agencies to review and release certain documents related to the FBI's investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Biden touted the move as the fulfillment of a campaign promise, and it is likely to provide...
Posted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
Posted by
CNN

Texas' abortion law is one of the most restrictive in the developed world

(CNN) — Texas' ban on abortion beyond six weeks -- before many women even know they have conceived -- has widened the reproductive health gap between the United States and other leading democracies. The US Supreme Court formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze the new law...

Comments / 0

Community Policy