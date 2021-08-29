Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns vs Falcons: Week 3 NFL preseason preview

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eU0d2_0bgLVRMj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B548K_0bgLVRMj00

The Cleveland Browns have looked sharp throughout the preseason, and will hit the road to square off against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Week 3 exhibition finale. Continue reading for our full preview and matchups to watch for in this one.

See where the Browns and Falcons fall in our latest NFL power rankings

Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons: What you need to know

Feleipe Franks/Josh Rosen vs Kyle Lauletta

Despite going undrafted, Feleipe Franks had a chance to beat out AJ McCarron for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Matt Ryan even before McCarron went down with a season-ending injury . However, former first-round pick Josh Rosen just signed with Atlanta , so he’ll be trying to get up to speed with the playbook in time to play.

Meanwhile, the Browns will play Baker Mayfield some, and Case Keenum may see snaps, too. Third-stringer Kyle Lauletta has the most at stake, though, because Cleveland could very well proceed with only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. This is another shot for Lauletta to prove he deserves better than mere practice squad duty.

  • Rosen Resurgence: Bad situations in Arizona and Miami got Rosen’s career off on the wrong foot. Short-lived stints in Tampa Bay and San Francisco didn’t provide a path to any meaningful playing time. Could he ultimately become Ryan’s successor?
  • Lauletta Learning: Completing 33 of 50 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason has gotten Lauletta some notice in Cleveland. He’s showing better command and accuracy than at any other point in his career. There’s no question Lauletta has a cannon right arm. If he doesn’t stick with the Browns, another team might rush to scoop him up.

Advantage: Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9Mcb_0bgLVRMj00
Also Read:
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns’ Davion Davis two games

Hayden Hurst vs Browns linebackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwXr7_0bgLVRMj00
Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Since we haven’t really seen him in action yet, it’s safe to assume rookie No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts won’t be on the field for the Falcons. The phenomenal young tight end should be protected at all costs, which means another former first-round draft choice at the position, Hayden Hurst, ought to get plenty of work for the home team.

Hurst is going to be facing a Cleveland linebacker corps that, despite injuries of late, is still much deeper and better than last year. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a consensus first-round talent who fell to Round 2, and he’s legitimately fighting for a starting spot. However, he suffered a forehead gash on a weightlifting accident , and he’s been ruled out.

  • Hurst Hustling: Sporting a trimmer frame and facing direct competition from one of the most universally acclaimed draft prospects in recent memory, Hurst can only get better alongside Pitts. Without the latter on the field, though, the Browns can key in on Hurst. It’ll be interesting to see how he responds.
  • JOK Is OK: The former Notre Dame star missed a chunk of Browns training camp in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, and thankfully, seems fine after the aforementioned lifting mishap. Mack Wilson and Malcolm Smith should be seeing some action and coverage duties on Hurst, but Owusu-Koramoah’s absence will hurt.

Advantage: Atlanta Falcons

Click here to see how the Browns’ D stacks up in our NFL defense rankings

Kevin Stefanski vs Arthur Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJ25Z_0bgLVRMj00
Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not like reigning Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is resting on any laurels for the Browns. He’s got Cleveland weathering injury adversity without much issue leading up to the season. He’s being smart about resting certain key players. Everything is so organized. Who would’ve thought the Browns would be like this a few years ago?

The learning curve as a first-time NFL head coach is something Stefanski went through last year amid unimaginable circumstances. Arthur Smith is weathering that storm now, following a successful stint as Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator.

  • Superb Stefanski: Imagine taking the Browns job, with all their instability and dysfunction, and having the confidence to say, “Yep, this is the right time and opportunity.” Stefanski is the coolest customer around. Nothing fazes him. It’s refreshing to see in Cleveland, that’s for sure.
  • King Arthur: Owner Arthur Blank gave a long leash to Smith’s predecessor, Dan Quinn. The Falcons’ flailing defense was a big reason for Quinn getting the pink slip. No matter how well Smith does with the offense, his fate will likely be tied more to how much Atlanta improves defensively. Not a great situation to be in, really.

Advantage: Cleveland Browns

The bottom line: Even the Browns’ backup defenders could push a lot of Falcons for their starting jobs. Plus, Cleveland’s second-unit offensive line has performed well in game situations. All this seems to point to a victory for the visitors.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Feleipe Franks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Chargers#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Atlanta Falcons#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Nbc#The Kansas City Chiefs#Notre Dame#Atlanta Falcons Click#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLYardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFL27 First News

Browns lose veteran tight end to season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster by five players on Monday. Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the reserve/injured list. Carlson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s preseason win over Jacksonville. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 games...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Release Kicker With Injury Settlement

On Monday, Kevin Stefanski revealed that Cleveland Browns projected starting kicker Cody Parkey was headed to the injured reserve with a significant quad injury. The organization has since reversed course and decided to let the veteran go. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns released Parkey on Tuesday with an injury...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Sunday Night Performance

Legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees made his debut on NBC’s Sunday Night Football last night. Brees, who retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, is joining NBC as a broadcaster. He’s expected by many to eventually take over the analyst job on Sunday Night Football. Last night, he joined Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth for parts of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns game.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

As expected, the Cleveland Browns saw a couple of the players they waived on cut down day claimed by other teams. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Detroit Lions while guard Colby Gossett was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. The only surprise with Hodge was that he wasn't...
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLSportsGrid

Browns Could Be Involved In Trade Market Over Coming Week

Few franchises in professional sports have gone through what the Cleveland Browns have experienced. Since 1999, the Browns have had only three winning seasons, enduring some lean years with limited success. The Browns made headway in 2020, finishing with an 11-5 record, good enough for third in the AFC North,...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Arthur Blank talks decline of relationship with Julio Jones despite 'very generous' extension

In September 2019, Julio Jones signed a 3-year, $66 million contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. On June 19, though, with the Falcons hiring Arthur Smith as their head coach months prior, Jones’ time in Atlanta came to a close as he was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a pair of draft picks. Suddenly, the face of the franchise was out the door.

Comments / 0

Community Policy