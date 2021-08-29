Weather Forecast For Baker City
BAKER CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
