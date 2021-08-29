Cancel
Fairmont, MN

Weather Forecast For Fairmont

Fairmont Journal
 5 days ago

FAIRMONT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bgLVPbH00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairmont Journal

Fairmont, MN
ABOUT

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

