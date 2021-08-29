Daily Weather Forecast For Trinidad
TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
