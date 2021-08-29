Daily Weather Forecast For Trinidad

TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



