Zapata Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ZAPATA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
