Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havre, MT

Sunday has sun for Havre — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Havre Digest
Havre Digest
 5 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Havre. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Havre:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bgLVLJb00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Havre Digest

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
35
Followers
185
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Havre, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Explainer: What is the Texas abortion ban and why does it matter?

(CNN) — On January 22, 1973, the US Supreme Court made the landmark decision that guaranteed women their right to terminate a pregnancy before viability, usually around the 24-week mark. The case that set the precedent, Roe v. Wade, based on a challenge to Texas laws, enshrined into law the rights of all women to an abortion.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy