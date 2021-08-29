Cancel
Monett, MO

Monett Daily Weather Forecast

Monett News Alert
Monett News Alert
 5 days ago

MONETT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bgLVKQs00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

