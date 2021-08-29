Thief River Falls Daily Weather Forecast
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
