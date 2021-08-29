Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingstree, SC

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 5 days ago

(KINGSTREE, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingstree:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bgLVE8W00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree, SC
56
Followers
146
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingstree, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Madill, OKPosted by
Madill (OK) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(MADILL, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Leechburg, PAPosted by
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LEECHBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leechburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy