Craig Daily Weather Forecast

CRAIG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Areas Of Smoke High 88 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.