4-Day Weather Forecast For Guymon

GUYMON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 98 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.