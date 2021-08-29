Daily Weather Forecast For Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
