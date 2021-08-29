Weather Forecast For Olive Hill
OLIVE HILL, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
