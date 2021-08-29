Weather Forecast For Olive Hill

OLIVE HILL, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



