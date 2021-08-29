Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tillamook Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tillamook:

Sunday, August 29 Sunny then patchy fog during the day; while patchy drizzle overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy drizzle during the day; while occasional drizzle overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Occasional drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.