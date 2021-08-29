Cadiz Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CADIZ, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
