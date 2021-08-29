Kosciusko Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KOSCIUSKO, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight High 77 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 31 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



