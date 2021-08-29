Cancel
Cameron, MO

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 5 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Sunday is set to be rainy in Cameron, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cameron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bgLUyPD00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

