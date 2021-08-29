Bassett Weather Forecast

BASSETT, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



