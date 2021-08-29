Bassett Weather Forecast
BASSETT, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
