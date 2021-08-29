4-Day Weather Forecast For Graham
GRAHAM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
