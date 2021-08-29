Globe Weather Forecast
GLOBE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
