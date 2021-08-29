Globe Weather Forecast

GLOBE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.