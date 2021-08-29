Cloudy forecast for Bremen? Jump on it!

(BREMEN, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Bremen Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bremen:

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



