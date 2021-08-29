Ketchikan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
