Nevada, MO

A rainy Sunday in Nevada — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Nevada News Watch
 5 days ago

(NEVADA, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Nevada Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nevada:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bgLUpSg00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

