Price Weather Forecast
PRICE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Patchy Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0