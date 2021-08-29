Weather Forecast For Norwich
NORWICH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
