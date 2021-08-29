Claremont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
