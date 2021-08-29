Cancel
Claremont, NH

Claremont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Claremont Bulletin
 5 days ago

CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bgLUMIx00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Claremont Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

