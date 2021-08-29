Cancel
Elk City, OK

Sunday has sun for Elk City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Elk City Digest
 5 days ago

(ELK CITY, OK) A sunny Sunday is here for Elk City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bgLUKXV00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

