Cheboygan Weather Forecast
CHEBOYGAN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
