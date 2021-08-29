Oakland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
