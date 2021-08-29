Oakland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



