Daily Weather Forecast For Kewanee
KEWANEE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
