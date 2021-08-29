Daily Weather Forecast For Kewanee

KEWANEE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.