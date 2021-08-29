Daily Weather Forecast For Maysville

MAYSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Heavy rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



