Daily Weather Forecast For Maysville
MAYSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Heavy rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
