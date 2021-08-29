Sunday rain in Camdenton: Ideas to make the most of it
(CAMDENTON, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Camdenton Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camdenton:
Sunday, August 29
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
