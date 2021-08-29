Weather Forecast For Beatrice

BEATRICE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



