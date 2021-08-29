Cancel
Winnsboro, LA

Weather Forecast For Winnsboro

Winnsboro Bulletin
Winnsboro Bulletin
 5 days ago

WINNSBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bgLUAiF00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 78 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

