Weather Forecast For Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 30
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 78 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
