Daily Weather Forecast For Florence

FLORENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog during the day; while patchy drizzle overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy drizzle during the day; while occasional drizzle overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Occasional drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



