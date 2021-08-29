Daily Weather Forecast For Florence
FLORENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy drizzle overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy drizzle during the day; while occasional drizzle overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Occasional drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0