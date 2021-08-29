Portage Daily Weather Forecast
PORTAGE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
