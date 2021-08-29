Cancel
Senatobia, MS

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SENATOBIA, MS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Senatobia Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Senatobia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bgLU0yE00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia, MS
With Senatobia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Senatobia, MS
#Seize The Day#Nws
