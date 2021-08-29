Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
