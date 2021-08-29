4-Day Weather Forecast For Evanston
EVANSTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Areas Of Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
