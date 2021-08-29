Cancel
Elkins, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkins

Elkins Today
Elkins Today
 5 days ago

ELKINS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bgLTm1W00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

