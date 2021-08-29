4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkins

ELKINS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



