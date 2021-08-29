4-Day Weather Forecast For Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
