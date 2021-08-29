Cancel
Alamosa, CO

Jump on Alamosa's rainy forecast today

Alamosa Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Alamosa Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alamosa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bgLTfqR00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alamosa Dispatch

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

