Fort Bragg, CA

Weather Forecast For Fort Bragg

Posted by 
Fort Bragg Digest
 5 days ago

FORT BRAGG, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bgLTaQo00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy Fog

    • High 58 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 50 °F
    • 12 to 17 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Bragg Digest

ABOUT

With Fort Bragg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

