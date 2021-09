James Spann forecasts one of Alabama’s hottest days this year from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HOT: A strong upper ridge will keep Alabama hot and mostly dry today; we project a high between 93 and 96 degrees for most communities. So far Birmingham’s hottest temperature this summer is 95, recorded on July 28; we will be close to that level today. The average high for Aug. 24 is 90. Any showers or storms later today will be over the southern part of the state, and even there they will be scarce.